Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social