Indonesia official: Lion Air jet voice recorder found
An Indonesian soldiers walk past debris retrieved from the waters where Lion Air flight JT 610 is believed to have crashed at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, Indonesia's military chief said Wednesday, as experts carried out the grim task of identifying dozens of body parts recovered from a 15-nautical-mile-wide search area. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 13, 2019 10:41PM EST
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- An Indonesian official says the cockpit voice recorder of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October has been found.
Ridwan Djamaluddin, a deputy maritime minister, told reporters Monday that the National Transportation Safety Committee had informed the ministry about the discovery.
He said human remains were also discovered at the seabed location.
The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet plunged into the Java Sea just minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.