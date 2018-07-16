Indonesia mob kills hundreds of crocodiles in revenge killing
JAKARTA, Indonesia - A mob has slaughtered nearly 300 crocodiles at a breeding ground in Indonesia's West Papua province in retaliation for the death of a local man.
Basar Manullang, the head of the local Natural Resources and Conservation Agency, said Monday that 292 crocodiles were killed by dozens of villagers on Saturday following the funeral for a 48-year-old man who was killed by crocodiles after entering the area around the breeding pond.
The man was believed to have entered the sanctuary in the Klamalu neighbourhood of Sorong district to cut grass for his cattle.
Police are encouraging mediation between the victim's family and Mitra Lestari Abadi, the company that operates the sanctuary.
