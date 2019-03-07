Indonesia ends search for victims of gold mine collapse
Rescuers carry a survivor of a collapsed mine on a stretcher through a steep terrain in Bolaang Mongondow, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Rescuers have passed water and food to some of the dozens of people trapped in a collapsed Indonesian gold mine, an official said Thursday, calling the gruelling rescue effort a race against time, in the remote inaccessible location. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:01AM EST
BOLAANG MONGONDOW, Indonesia -- Authorities in Indonesia say the risk to rescuers from constant rockfall has ended the search for the dozens of victims of a gold mine collapse, leaving an unknown number buried in the mine.Ind
Budi Purnama, director of operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency, said Thursday that remains of 27 people had been recovered, based on intact bodies and body parts found.
The grueling 10-day rescue effort in remote steep terrain pulled 20 people alive from the unlicensed mine in North Sulawesi but two later died, including a man whose leg was amputated to free him.
Indonesia's disaster agency has said as many as 100 people were in the mine when it collapsed Feb. 26.
