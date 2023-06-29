Indiana state trooper struck and killed by fleeing vehicle, officials say

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Yellow crime tape blocks off an area (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social