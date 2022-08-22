Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile U.S. visits

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at right exchanges gifts with U.S. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb during a meeting at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Holcomb met with Tsai Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at right exchanges gifts with U.S. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb during a meeting at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Holcomb met with Tsai Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social