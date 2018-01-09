

The Associated Press





GRABILL, Ind. -- Authorities say an 8-year-old girl has died after a younger child accidentally shot her in the eye with a BB gun in northeastern Indiana.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Thursday after being wounded at a home in Grabill, 225 kilometres northeast of Indianapolis. An obituary for Deborah Kay Schwartz says she died Friday.

The Allen County Coroner's Office said Monday that Deborah died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting is under investigation by authorities in Allen County, including the sheriff's department, prosecutors and the coroner's office.