Indiana AG to discuss fetal remains found at home of dead abortion doctor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Indiana's attorney general will hold a news conference on his office's investigation into more than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found at the Illinois garage of a late doctor who once performed abortions in Indiana.
Attorney General Curtis Hill scheduled a Thursday morning news conference in South Bend to discuss the investigation into the fetal remains found last month at Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's Will County, Illinois, home.
Members of the St. Joseph County coroner's office and lawmakers are also expected at the briefing.
Klopfer had performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Relatives were cleaning out Klopfer's garage after his Sept. 3 death when they found the remains.
Hill has said preliminary findings indicate all of the remains came from Klopfer's former Indiana clinics.
