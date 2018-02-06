Indian tanker's crew retakes ship from pirates: ship manager
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 12:28AM EST
HONG KONG -- A ship management company says the crew of an oil tanker has regained control of the ship after it was attacked and seized by pirates off Benin's coast.
Anglo-Eastern of Hong Kong said on social media that the Marine Express tanker was "the subject of a pirate attack and seizure in the Gulf of Guinea" on Feb. 1.
The company said the ship's captain and crew took back control Monday evening Benin time, which was early Tuesday in Hong Kong.
It said all 22 crew members were safe and its cargo of gasoline remained on board, but provided few other details.
The Indian government confirmed Sunday that the ship, owned by a Mumbai company, was missing and it had sought help from the Benin and Nigerian navies to find it.
