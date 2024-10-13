World

    • Indian politician known for his close ties with Bollywood is killed in Mumbai

    A police person sits below a large hoarding showing a portrait in red turban of Baba Siddique, a senior politician, at the spot where Siddique was shot at outside his son's office in Mumbai and later succumbed to his wounds in a hospital on Saturday night, in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A police person sits below a large hoarding showing a portrait in red turban of Baba Siddique, a senior politician, at the spot where Siddique was shot at outside his son's office in Mumbai and later succumbed to his wounds in a hospital on Saturday night, in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
    NEW DELHI, India -

    A senior politician in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, who was also known for his close ties with Bollywood has been shot dead weeks before a key state election.

    Baba Siddique, 66, was shot multiple times outside his son’s office in Mumbai on Saturday night, police said in a statement. He later succumbed to his wounds at the city’s Lilavati Hospital.

    Siddique was associated with the Indian National Congress party for decades but had recently joined a regional party that rules Maharashtra state. He was also close to several Bollywood superstars and was known for throwing lavish parties.

    Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is from the same political party as Siddique, said he was shocked by the killing.

    “The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced,” Pawar said in a statement.

    News agency Press Trust of India reported that two suspected attackers had been arrested, and police were searching for another.

    Broadcaster NDTV said the two suspects claimed they were part of a crime gang that has carried out multiple killings in the past.

    Elections in Maharashtra state are expected to be held in November.

    Marks made by a forensic team of the Mumbai police are visible on the spot where Baba Siddique, a senior politician, was shot at outside his son's office in Mumbai and later succumbed to his wounds in a hospital on Saturday night, in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

