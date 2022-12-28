Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

An Indian army soldier walks past the site of a gunfight at Nagrota, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) An Indian army soldier walks past the site of a gunfight at Nagrota, on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social