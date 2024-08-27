World

    Indian police fire teargas and water cannons at rally against rape and killing of trainee doctor

    Protestors against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, runs as police fire tear gas, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Protestors against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, runs as police fire tear gas, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
    KOLKATA, India -

    Police in India fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of a top elected official in the country's east, accusing her of mishandling an investigation into a rape and killing of a resident doctor earlier this month.

    The Aug. 9 killing of the 31-year-old physician while on duty at Kolkata city’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered protests across India, focusing on the chronic issue of violence against women in the country. Kolkata is the capital of West Bengal state.

    The protesters say the assault highlights the vulnerability of health care workers in hospitals across India.

    Protesters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party tried to break the police cordon and march to the office of Mamta Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress party rules the West Bengal state, and demanded her resignation.

    Modi's party is the main opposition party in West Bengal. Police had banned its rally and blocked the roads.

    Police officers wielding batons pushed back the demonstrators and fired tear gas and water cannons. Four student activists were arrested ahead of the rally, police said, accusing them of trying to orchestrate large-scale violence.

    India’s top court last week set up a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on the safety of health care workers at the workplace. The Supreme Court said the panel would frame guidelines for the protection of medical professionals and health care workers nationwide.

    An autopsy of the killed doctor later confirmed sexual assault, and a police volunteer was detained in connection with the crime. The family of the victim alleged it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.

    In the days since, mounting anger has boiled over into nationwide outrage and stirred protests over violence against women. The protests have also led thousands of doctors and paramedics to walk out of some public hospitals across India and demand a safer working environment. The walkouts have affected thousands of patients across India.

    Women in India continue to face rising violence despite tough laws that were implemented following the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012.

    That attack had inspired lawmakers to order harsher penalties for such crimes and set up fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases. The government also introduced the death penalty for repeat offenders.

    • Aylmer police will start wearing body cameras

      Police in Aylmer will be wearing an extra piece of equipment as part of a pilot project. Starting Tuesday, body-worn cameras (BWC) will be rolled out on a trial basis for frontline members.

    • Kayaker found after eight hours on the water

      Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 19, police were contacted by a family member after they became concerned their loved one who had departed on a solo kayak adventure from Auburn at 11 a.m. earlier in the day, had not yet reached Benmiller as planned.

