

The Associated Press





LUCKNOW, India - Police in north India have broken up a series of scams that used professional test-takers and high-tech listening devices to help applicants pass a two-day test to become police constables.

Police officials say the Uttar Pradesh state Special Task Force made 19 arrests Monday. Testing to become constables, low-level Indian police officers, begins Tuesday.

Those arrested included so-called "solvers" - people paid to take a test for someone else - and agents who represent them. Police also seized small listening devices, designed to be worn inside the ear, so that answers could be dictated to test-takers.

Cheating is rampant in Indian exams, and police have stepped up enforcement in recent years to try to lessen the problem.