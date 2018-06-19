Indian police arrest 19 in test-cheating scams
Indians climb the wall of a building to help students appearing in an examination in Hajipur, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on March 18, 2014. (Press Trust of India)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 3:22AM EDT
LUCKNOW, India - Police in north India have broken up a series of scams that used professional test-takers and high-tech listening devices to help applicants pass a two-day test to become police constables.
Police officials say the Uttar Pradesh state Special Task Force made 19 arrests Monday. Testing to become constables, low-level Indian police officers, begins Tuesday.
Those arrested included so-called "solvers" - people paid to take a test for someone else - and agents who represent them. Police also seized small listening devices, designed to be worn inside the ear, so that answers could be dictated to test-takers.
Cheating is rampant in Indian exams, and police have stepped up enforcement in recent years to try to lessen the problem.