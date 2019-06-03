Indian pilots fly over Himalayan peak looking for 8 climbers
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 3:29AM EDT
NEW DELHI -- Indian air force pilots were flying over an uncharted section of a Himalayan mountain to search for eight climbers missing a week.
The third day of the search on Monday was taking place in the northern state of Uttarakhand after four members of the expedition team who had stayed at base camp and were rescued on Sunday detailed the missing climbers' plans.
District Magistrate Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogdande says the eight-member expedition was aiming to scale a 6,477-meter (21,250-foot) peak and had last been in touch with base camp on May 26.
Contact was lost after an avalanche.
Jogdande says the rescued four, all British nationals, received first aid at a hospital in the town of Pithoragarh and later were released.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Shooting poses Virginia governor's first test since blackface scandal
- Indian pilots fly over Himalayan peak looking for 8 climbers
- Fire strikes Bangkok's popular Chatuchak weekend market
- Pilot in fatal float plane crash was new seasonal hire, says initial report
- Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing military