    Indian Ocean island of Reunion braces for 'very dangerous' storm packing hurricane-strength winds

    Gale force winds hit the coast of the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius Monday Feb. 20, 2023. Forecasts say Tropical Cyclone Freddy is increasing in intensity and is expected to pass north of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius and make landfall in central Madagascar Tuesday evening.It's feared that up to 2.2 million people, mostly in Madagascar, will be impacted by storm surges and flooding, according to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System. (AP Photo/L'express Maurice) Gale force winds hit the coast of the Indian Ocean Island of Mauritius Monday Feb. 20, 2023. Forecasts say Tropical Cyclone Freddy is increasing in intensity and is expected to pass north of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius and make landfall in central Madagascar Tuesday evening.It's feared that up to 2.2 million people, mostly in Madagascar, will be impacted by storm surges and flooding, according to the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System. (AP Photo/L'express Maurice)
    PARIS -

    Authorities urged residents on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to shelter indoors Sunday as a powerful storm bore down packing hurricane-force winds.

    Forecaster Meteo France issued a code red cyclone alert for the storm, named Belal, and said it was expected to be "very dangerous."

    "Be careful, stay at home," French President Emmanuel Macron posted on social media.

    Meteo France forecast "a strong probability" the heart of the storm could pass directly over or close to the island on Monday. It warned of winds that could top 250 kph (155 mph).

    Meteo France forecaster Celine Jauffret said the storm could be the island's most dangerous since the 1960s. "The whole island will be affected," she said.

    Prefect Jerome Filippini, the island's top government administrator, warned of possible flood surges at levels unseen for a century.

    Meteo France spoke of possible 15-metre (nearly 50-foot) tall waves on Monday.

    Authorities advised people to stay away from doors and windows when the storm hits, in case glass shatters. They advised residents to prepare for cuts in power and water supplies and to shelter under mattresses, tables or other sturdy furniture if their houses start to collapse.

