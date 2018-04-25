Indian court finds spiritual guru guilty of raping devotee
Controversial spiritual guru Asaram Bapu, center, is brought for interrogation by police at Jodhpur airport in Jodhpur, India, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. Bapu was arrested early Sunday on a rape charge filed by a teen-age girl in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, police said. (AP / Sunil Verma)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 1:43AM EDT
NEW DELHI - An Indian court has found a high-profile spiritual guru Asaram Bapu guilty of raping a teenage female devotee in 2013.
The verdict against 77-year-old Bapu was read out inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Wednesday because of fears that his followers may resort to violence.
He faces a maximum of life in prison. The court will announce the prison term later.
Security is tight around the prison complex and in states where the self-styled guru has a considerable following.
Religious sects also wield considerable political clout in India with several politicians as followers. Asaram is also on trial along with his son Narayan Sai in a separate rape case where two sisters have accused the two men of sexual assault.
