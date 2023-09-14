Indian authorities rush to contain a deadly Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala

Residents fix a sign reading, "Nipah containment zone," in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, India, on September 13. (Stringer/Reuters) Residents fix a sign reading, "Nipah containment zone," in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, India, on September 13. (Stringer/Reuters)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News