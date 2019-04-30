

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Mountaineers with the Indian Army have released images of what they believe to be the footprints of the mythical Himalayan Yeti—but the Internet is not as convinced of their discovery.

The mysterious footprints, measuring 32x15 inches, were found near Nepal’s Makalu Base Camp in early April, according to a tweet sent Monday.

Pictures included by the Indian Army appear to show a single-file line of large footprints in the snow. But Twitter users were quick to point out inconsistencies with the mysterious footprints.

“Weird things in pic… the footprints are all in a straight line? Usually they would little apart horizontally, as two feet are several centimeters apart,” said one Twitter user. “Was Yeti hopping on single foot?”

Some users hypothesized that the tracks could have been made by the endangered Himalayan brown bear, while others joked that the creature was walking in a catwalk-like fashion, with one foot in front of the other.

The Yeti—also referred to as the abominable snowman—is an important figure in Nepalese folklore. Mythology dictates that the giant, ape-like creature lives in the Himalayan Mountains; however, there has been no scientific proof of the creature’s existence.

Research conducted in 2017 suggested that the long-sought creature was a hybrid of three different bear species: the Asian black bear, the Tibetan brown bear and Himalayan brown bear.

In 2013, DNA analysis conducted by an Oxford University genetics professor suggested the Yeti was merely a descendant of an ancient polar bear. One of the samples analyzed came from an alleged Yeti mummy in the Indian region of the Himalayas.

It’s unclear whether the army was serious about its findings.