India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

U.S. visa seekers gather to pray at the Sri Lakshmi Visa Ganapathy Temple in Chennai, India on Nov. 28, 2022. This small temple, located close to the city's international airport, has grown in popularity over the last 15 years as a "visa temple." Such temples can be found in almost any Indian city with a U.S. consulate. Many believe that offering prayers in these temples will make their visa application process successful and obstacle-free. (AP Photo/Deepa Bharath) U.S. visa seekers gather to pray at the Sri Lakshmi Visa Ganapathy Temple in Chennai, India on Nov. 28, 2022. This small temple, located close to the city's international airport, has grown in popularity over the last 15 years as a "visa temple." Such temples can be found in almost any Indian city with a U.S. consulate. Many believe that offering prayers in these temples will make their visa application process successful and obstacle-free. (AP Photo/Deepa Bharath)

