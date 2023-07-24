India's Parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in remote state
India's Parliament was disrupted for a third day Monday by opposition protests over ethnic clashes in a remote northeastern state in which more than 130 people have been killed since May.
Opposition lawmakers carried placards and chanted slogans outside the Parliament building as they demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur state before a debate on the issue.
Last week, Modi broke more than two months of public silence over the ethnic clashes, telling reporters that mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked were unforgivable, but he did not refer directly to the larger violence.
His comments came after a video showing the assaults sparked widespread outrage on social media despite the internet being largely blocked and journalists being locked out in the state. It shows two naked women surrounded by scores of young men who grope their genitals and drag them to a field.
The video was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur, where mobs have rampaged through villages and torched houses. The conflict was sparked by an affirmative action controversy in which Christian Kukis protested a demand by mostly Hindu Meiteis for a special status that would let them buy land in the hills populated by Kukis and other tribal groups and get a share of government jobs.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready to discuss the situation in Manipur. "I request the opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter," he said in the lower house of Parliament.
Both houses of Parliament were adjourned various times as the opposition stopped proceedings with their demand for a statement from Modi. Sessions were also disrupted on Thursday and Friday.
The main opposition Congress party's president, Mallikarjun Kharge, tweeted it was Modi's "duty to make a comprehensive statement inside the Parliament on Manipur violence."
People participate in a protest against ethnic violence and mob assaults on two women who were paraded naked in Manipur, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, July 22, 2023. More than 130 people have been killed since the violence erupted in early May. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Violence in Manipur and the harrowing video have triggered protests across the country. On Monday, scores of people gathered in Indian-controlled Kashmir and protesters carrying placards took to the streets of the eastern city of Kolkata.
Over the weekend, nearly 15,000 people held a sit-in protest in Manipur to press for the immediate arrest of anyone involved in the assault, which occurred in May. They also called for the firing of Biren Singh, the top elected official in the state who also belongs to Modi's party.
The state government said last week that four suspects had been arrested and that police were carrying out raids to arrest other suspects.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
'Nova Scotians are resilient': Premier vows to rebuild province amid catastrophic flooding
As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild the province as the flooding has left many stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
Man fatally shot near Danforth mass shooting memorial
A man died following a shooting early Sunday morning in Toronto’s Greektown.
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes tore past defences Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fuelled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
John Stamos says he tried to quit 'Full House' at first: 'I hated that show'
John Stamos spoke candidly about his time on the hit family-friendly sitcom “Full House,” and his comments may surprise you.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Nova Scotia's premier vows to rebuild after severe flooding in the province, an ailing inmate is fighting for compassionate release and Twitter's logo changes to 'X'. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Canada
-
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
-
Municipal offices across Halifax closed today as crews repair damage from heavy rains
Municipal offices across Halifax will be closed today as emergency crews work to repair damage caused by extensive rainfalls over the weekend.
-
Calls for residential school abuse records to be re-examined for names of deceased
Geraldine Shingoose was shocked when she opened a report probing what should be done to protect potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools for Indigenous children.
-
This small lake in Canada could hold markers of the next geological era. Here's what's at the bottom
A small lake in southern Ontario has caught the eyes of scientists due to the history of the soil found at its bottom.
-
'It's pretty sleepy': Calgary Heritage byelection to fill vacant Conservative seat
A federal byelection is being held in Calgary on Monday to fill a seat left vacant since a Conservative MP called it quits last year, but the outcome isn't expected to have much of a ripple effect across the country.
-
'Extreme heat can be fatal': B.C. coroner investigating 3 recent heat deaths
As the province continues to see more broken heat records, the BC Coroners Service is investigating three deaths where hyperthermia is suspected as the cause this year, CTV News has learned.
World
-
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A weeklong wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes tore past defences Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fuelled by strong winds and successive heat waves.
-
U.S. sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea
A nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea's military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.
-
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters and striking Crimea, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
-
India's Parliament rocked by protests for a third day over ethnic violence in remote state
India's Parliament was disrupted for a third day Monday by opposition protests over ethnic clashes in a remote northeastern state in which more than 130 people have been killed since May.
-
Fire still blazing on the Greek island of Rhodes as dozens more erupt across the country
Firefighters were struggling through the night to contain 82 wildfires across Greece, 64 of which started Sunday, the hottest day of the summer so far.
-
Deck collapse at Montana country club leaves more than 30 injured as people land atop each other
More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a country club overlooking Montana's largest city, police said Sunday.
Politics
-
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
-
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
-
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
Health
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
-
This small lake in Canada could hold markers of the next geological era. Here's what's at the bottom
A small lake in southern Ontario has caught the eyes of scientists due to the history of the soil found at its bottom.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
-
'My dreams have come true': B.C. drag clown Jimbo crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Victoria-based drag performer Jimbo has been crowned the winner of the eighth season of the popular reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
-
The 1975 cancels its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after band's same-sex kiss controversy in Malaysia
British pop rock band The 1975 announced on Sunday it was cancelling its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival in the wake of the band's lead singer slamming the country's anti-gay laws and kissing a male bandmate during their performance.
Business
-
Treated radioactive wastewater set to be released in ocean worries businesses in Japan
Within weeks, the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is expected to start releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, a highly contested plan still facing fierce protests in and outside Japan.
-
Inflation has fallen, but the Bank of Canada hasn't backed off rate hikes. Here's why
Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices. Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in June.
-
Musk says Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird, changes could come as early as Monday
Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an 'X' from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for US$44 billion last year.
Lifestyle
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
Sports
-
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins silver in 100m butterfly at worlds
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil claimed silver in the women's 100-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.
-
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
After missing out on Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday, an offer which could see the France striker join Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich kingdom.
-
Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organizers announced on Sunday.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.