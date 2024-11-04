World

    • India's Modi condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada

    NEW DELHI -

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned a "deliberate attack" on a Hindu temple in Canada, saying on Monday that he expected the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

    In a rare comment at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Modi also said in a social media post that attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada were "equally appalling."

    Earlier in the day, India's foreign ministry said the violence on Sunday at a temple in Brampton, Ontario, was perpetrated by "extremists and separatists."

    (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi)

