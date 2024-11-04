World

    • India's Modi, Canada's Trudeau condemn violence at Hindu temple near Toronto

    Share
    NEW DELHI -

    The prime ministers of India and Canada condemned violence that broke out on Sunday at a Hindu temple near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

    Videos posted on social media appeared to show people hitting each other with flagpoles and throwing punches in the Toronto suburb of Brampton. It was unclear who instigated the violence and Reuters could not independently verify what happened.

    The incident happened weeks after Ottawa expelled six Indian diplomats, linking them to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in 2023 in Canada. It has accused the Indian government of conducting a broad campaign against South Asian dissidents in Canada, something New Delhi denies.

    The local Peel Police said on Monday that three people faced criminal charges over Sunday's protest, without providing further details.

    "Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated," the police said in a statement.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strongly worded statement on X on Monday.

    "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats," Modi said.

    "Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," he said.

    His Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said on Sunday the "acts of violence" were unacceptable.

    India has accused Trudeau of pursuing a "political agenda" in their dispute and responded to Ottawa's expulsion of its diplomats by expelling six Canadian diplomats.

    The North America-based activist group Sikhs for Justice said on Sunday that "pro-Khalistan Sikhs who were peacefully demonstrating... were violently attacked by a group of Indo Canadians."

    Indian media reported that an Indian consular camp at the venue was targeted in the violence.

    The foreign ministry in New Delhi said the violence was perpetrated by "extremists and separatists."

    The ministry said it remained "deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada."

    (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Gareth Jones)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News