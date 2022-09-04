India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a rally in New Delhi, India, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo) Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a rally in New Delhi, India, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social