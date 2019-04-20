India's chief justice denies sexual harassment allegations
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2018 file photo, Indian Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi, right, speaks with Justice Jasti Chelameswar as they address the media in New Delhi, India. A former employee of India‚Äôs Supreme Court has accused Gogoi, now the country‚Äôs chief justice, of sexual harassment, an accusation that was vehemently denied by the judge, reports said Saturday, April 20, 2019. (AP Photo/File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 11:54AM EDT
NEW DELHI - A former employee of India's Supreme Court has accused the country's chief justice of sexual harassment, an accusation that was vehemently denied by the judge.
The Press Trust of India news agency says the 35-year-old woman filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Friday alleging two instances of misconduct in October last year shortly after Ranjan Gogoi took over as India's most senior judge.
Gogoi convened an urgent court session with the other two justices Saturday and said the charges were part of a conspiracy by some "bigger force," according to PTI. He denied the accusation, calling it an attempt to destabilize the judiciary.
Court and government officials were unavailable for comment Saturday.
Last year, Indian actresses and writers flooded social media with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Tourists, Easter worshippers lament closure of Notre Dame
- Egypt votes on referendum extending el-Sissi's rule to 2030
- U.S. feds ask for 18-month sentence in Russian agent case
- 2 Saudi women seek asylum in Georgia, claiming oppression
- U.S. House subpoena for unredacted Mueller report escalates investigation