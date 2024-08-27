India police fire tear gas, water cannons at rally against rape and killing of trainee doctor

B.C. RCMP still accepting tips on family’s disappearance 35 years ago
Mounties in Prince George say they’re still looking for help from the public to figure out what happened to a family that disappeared more than three decades ago.
Police in India fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of a top elected official in the country's east, accusing her of mishandling an investigation into a rape and killing of a resident doctor earlier this month.
The Aug. 9 killing of the 31-year-old physician while on duty at Kolkata city’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered protests across India, focusing on the chronic issue of violence against women in the country. Kolkata is the capital of West Bengal state.
The protesters say the assault highlights the vulnerability of health care workers in hospitals across India.
Protesters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party tried to break the police cordon and march to the office of Mamta Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress party rules the West Bengal state, and demanded her resignation.
Modi's party is the main opposition party in West Bengal. Police had banned its rally and blocked the roads.
Police officers wielding batons pushed back the demonstrators and fired tear gas and water cannons. Four student activists were arrested ahead of the rally, police said, accusing them of trying to orchestrate large-scale violence.
A bloodied policeman after protestors against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, threw stones in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (Bikas Das/AP Photo)
India’s top court last week set up a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on the safety of health care workers at the workplace. The Supreme Court said the panel would frame guidelines for the protection of medical professionals and health care workers nationwide.
An autopsy of the killed doctor later confirmed sexual assault, and a police volunteer was detained in connection with the crime. The family of the victim alleged it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.
In the days since, mounting anger has boiled over into nationwide outrage and stirred protests over violence against women. The protests have also led thousands of doctors and paramedics to walk out of some public hospitals across India and demand a safer working environment. The walkouts have affected thousands of patients across India.
Women in India continue to face rising violence despite tough laws that were implemented following the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012.
That attack had inspired lawmakers to order harsher penalties for such crimes and set up fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases. The government also introduced the death penalty for repeat offenders.
Mounties in Prince George say they’re still looking for help from the public to figure out what happened to a family that disappeared more than three decades ago.
U.S. prosecutors obtained a new indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
It’s still summer, but snow was falling on a highway in B.C.’s Interior Tuesday afternoon.
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn't collect her winnings.
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.
Canada's former ambassador to the United States warns that our country could be dealing with a more protectionist trade partner, regardless of who wins the presidential election.
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
Mounties in Prince George say they’re still looking for help from the public to figure out what happened to a family that disappeared more than three decades ago.
There are calls for Canada Post to stop mailing out postcards about gender ideology in schools from the Campaign Life Coalition in New Brunswick.
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
One of the Doug Ford government’s rationales for a sweeping policy that would shutter supervised drug consumption sites was that they are linked to crime – but a review of publicly posted Toronto police data shows they may have the opposite effect.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
Police in India fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of a top elected official in the country's east, accusing her of mishandling an investigation into a rape and killing of a resident doctor earlier this month.
U.S. prosecutors obtained a new indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump on Tuesday.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will sit with CNN for their first joint interview on Thursday as Democrats work to broaden their base’s excitement from last week’s Democratic National Convention.
A Utah mother of three who published a children's book about grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Two workers were killed and another seriously injured in an explosion Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
Canada's former ambassador to the United States warns that our country could be dealing with a more protectionist trade partner, regardless of who wins the presidential election.
Heading into the fall still struggling in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal caucus 'need to show Canadians what's next,' says Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Canada's consul-general in New York has been given a new opportunity to testify before a House committee about his official residence, which the government recently purchased for $9 million.
The British Columbia government is expanding access to drug-addiction treatment by launching a confidential and free phone line offering same-day connections to doctors and health-care professionals.
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in Canada, with some provinces reporting sharp increases compared to pre-pandemic averages.
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
British Paralympian John McFall will be taking a stand for sports and space this week after becoming the first person with a physical disability to be effectively cleared for future missions by the European Space Agency.
Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like 'Wonderwall' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger,' is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.
A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the sources of the funds for his bond.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Eagles centre Jason Kelce, are taking their popular 'New Heights' podcast to Amazon's Wondery under a three-year deal.
Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.
A demonstration by Air Canada pilots is expected Tuesday morning at the Vancouver International Airport.
A B.C. judge has ruled on what she described as an "old-fashioned" dispute with a "modern twist," settling a dispute over $1.2 million in cryptocurrency.
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
Country music legend Dolly Parton has sent more than 240 million books to kids in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Ireland and Australia.
Consumers have begun demanding sustainability and transparency from their beloved multi-step skincare routines, seeking out what's popularly known as “clean beauty”. But dubious claims about “green” and “pure” products abound.
Lorenzo Insigne's goal early in the second half carried Toronto FC to a 1-0 win over Hamilton-based Forge FC on Tuesday and a berth in the Canadian Championship final.
Two-time Canadian Olympian Krista Temple's life changed forever earlier this year, when she went to open a jar of pickles and broke her arm. Her cancer was back, and had spread to her bones.
Gabriel Diallo of Montreal opened the evening session in New York City with a brilliant four-set upset over Jaume Munar of Spain in a match that took three hours, 23 minutes to play.
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
The largest hospital in the Fraser Health authority has begun sending home patients and will soon turn away non-urgent patients transported by ambulance as it prepares for a challenging technology upgrade.
Within days of taking in three camels, owners and staff at Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove caught several people trespassing on the property.
Seniors who live at 5455 Balsam St. in Kerrisdale say they are tired of having to advocate for their basic needs, including working elevators and heat.
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint after arranging to meet them via a dating app.
A year after losing $1,600 on fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, an Ontario mother got a second chance to give her 15-year-old daughter the surprise of a lifetime.
Jarren Duran led off with a homer, Masataka Yoshida added a two-run single in a three-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.
An $11M home has just hit the market in southwest Calgary, and it comes with a lap pool, glass cabana and tons of history.
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
You'll be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at some convenience stores and gas stations in Ottawa starting next week and we now know where they're located.
Kingston police say a correctional officer working at the Collins Bay Institution has been arrested and charged in connection with contraband items being smuggled into the federal prison.
Residents of Manotick, a village in south Ottawa, are calling for an end to the steady stream of trucks passing through their community.
A 23-year-old man is accusing Montreal police of racial profiling and aggressive use of force after a traffic stop just over a week ago.
Outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville's home was vandalized on Monday night, which he said made him fearful of living downtown for the first time.
The return to the classroom has been delayed indefinitely for students at a Laval high school due to the risk of asbestos exposure.
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a crash Tuesday afternoon on 137 Avenue near 42 Street.
Residents in an east Edmonton neighbourhood that's in the second of a four-year project to replace its roads, sidewalks, gutters and street lights are unhappy with the lack of access to their homes during construction.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The Nova Scotia government is warning of a possible health-care strike as early as Thursday if ongoing bargaining discussions do not result in a deal.
A retired labour lawyer says unions and management are still dealing with COVID-19 concessions.
The same Winnipeg 7-Eleven location was targeted by thieves multiple times over the weekend.
Manitobans are spending more time in emergency rooms compared to any other province in Canada and longer than five years ago according to new data.
As students prepare to head back to school, the high cost of living is hitting some families harder than before.
As 2024 reached the halfway point at the end of June, the Regina Police Service (RPS) analyzed its numbers for a mid-year report.
People facing homelessness in Moose Jaw have one less option to seek temporary shelter after the abrupt closure of one of the city’s shelters.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice Tuesday looking to turn the page following a heartbreaking Week 12 loss to Toronto.
Police are looking for the operator of a drone that dropped an unknown substance on homes and vehicles in Ayr, Ont.
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Drivers using a Kitchener roundabout might have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is once again sounding that alarm about the current state of the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital.
Despite Saskatchewan falling behind other provinces in reading, math and science scores, one Martensville student is bucking the trend.
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
A former nurse in Fort Frances, Ont., whose drug addiction led to the fatal overdose of a patient has been granted day parole.
Although Environment Canada said that thunderstorms are expected to roll through beneath the severe threshold, wind gusts up to 100km/h and toonie sized hail as well as tornadoes are possible.
TVDSB leaders meet to discuss the coming school year and new policies taking affect.
Chatham's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) animal centre has put a pause on accepting surrendered animals due to the recent apartment fire that displaced dozens of residents and their pets.
Curtis Gamble, 22, will spend several more years behind bars after being sentenced for crimes against five young girls when he was 19.
Two years have passed since a crash in a construction zone on McKay Road in Barrie, Ont., claimed the lives of six young adults.
Police are searching for multiple suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centres.
Chatham's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) animal centre has put a pause on accepting surrendered animals due to the recent apartment fire that displaced dozens of residents and their pets.
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
The incident at Eastview Horizon Elementary School in Windsor on Nov. 11, 2021, saw two workers injured, when a section of unbraced masonry brick wall collapsed.
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a construction site and made off with more than $20,000 in equipment and tools.
The British Columbia government is expanding access to drug-addiction treatment by launching a confidential and free phone line offering same-day connections to doctors and health-care professionals.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
Lethbridge police have charged a teen from Taber, Alta., with mischief after he allegedly damaged the city's Pride crosswalk.
The Alberta Energy Regulator seems to be going ahead with hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains despite a court ruling that opened the question of whether those applications should have been accepted.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
The Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site recreational lock has reopened after closing briefly due to a mechanical issue.
A former nurse in Fort Frances, Ont., whose drug addiction led to the fatal overdose of a patient has been granted day parole.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.