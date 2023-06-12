India, Pakistan deploy rescuers and plan evacuations ahead of severe cyclone

Boys play with the ropes of an anchored fishing boat as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 12, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy, the first severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year is set to hit the coastlines of India and Pakistan Thursday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Boys play with the ropes of an anchored fishing boat as high tide waves hit the Arabian Sea coast at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 12, 2023. Cyclone Biparjoy, the first severe cyclone in the Arabian Sea this year is set to hit the coastlines of India and Pakistan Thursday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social