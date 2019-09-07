

CTVNews.ca Staff





New video of a bushfire in Australia reveals the hellish conditions faced by firefighters as wildfire season rages in parts of the country.

In the video shared by Maroochy River Rural Fire Brigade in Queensland, firefighters are barely visible through thick smoke and flying embers as they battle a roadside blaze.

Police declared an emergency for the town of Stanthorpe on Friday after at least 21 homes were destroyed across the neighbouring states of Queensland and New South Wales.

Firefighters have suffered serious injuries as they fight more than 100 wildfires.

With files from The Associated Press