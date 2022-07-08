Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data

Incomplete grade? Columbia loses ranking over dubious data

Columbia University class of 2020 graduates pose for photographs on commencement day on the Morningside Heights campus of Columbia University Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Columbia University class of 2020 graduates pose for photographs on commencement day on the Morningside Heights campus of Columbia University Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned a nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous US$44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social