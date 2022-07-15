In West Bank, Biden embraces 'two states for two peoples'
In West Bank, Biden embraces 'two states for two peoples'
U.S. President Joe Biden, visiting the West Bank on Friday, restated his continued support for "two states for two peoples" but acknowledged that the "ground is not ripe" for reviving stalled talks aimed at achieving an elusive peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
His comments came during a joint appearance in Bethlehem with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, where he announced $201 million for a United Nations agency that supports Palestinians refugees.
"The Palestinian people are hurting now," Biden said. "You can just feel it. Your grief and frustration. In the United States, we can feel it."
Biden said they "deserve a state of their own that's independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous. Two states for two peoples, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security."
Although such a goal "can seem so far away," he said he wouldn't give up on the peace process.
"Even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on bringing the Palestinians and the Israelis, both sides, closer together," he said.
Abbas, in his own remarks, said "the key to peace" in the region "begins with ending the Israeli occupation of our land." He said Israel "cannot continue to act as a state above law" and said the killers of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh "need to be held accountable."
Abu Akleh was shot during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank in May, and U.S. officials say she was likely killed unintentionally by Israeli troops. However, they did not say how they reached that conclusion, and the outcome angered many Palestinians, including her family, who accuse the U.S. of trying to help Israel evade responsibility.
Biden said the U.S. "will continue to insist on a full and transparent accounting of her death and will continue to stand up for media freedom everywhere in the world."
He called her death "an enormous loss to the essential work of sharing with the world the story of the Palestinian people."
Palestinian journalists wore black T-shirts with Abu Akleh's picture and placed a poster of her on an empty chair in the room where the leaders spoke.
Earlier Friday, Biden appeared in east Jerusalem at the Augusta Victoria Hospital, which serves Palestinians, to discuss financial assistance for local healthcare. He proposed $100 million, which requires U.S. congressional approval, plus smaller amounts for other assorted programs.
Israel has also committed to upgrading wireless networks in the West Bank and Gaza, part of a broader effort to improve economic conditions.
"Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and dignity," he said at the hospital. "And access to healthcare, when you need it, is essential to living a life of dignity for all of us."
After Biden finished speaking, a woman who identified herself as a pediatric nurse at another healthcare facility thanked him for the financial assistance but said "we need more justice, more dignity."
Biden's trip to the West Bank was met with skepticism and bitterness among Palestinians who believe he has taken too few steps toward reviving peace talks, especially after President Donald Trump sidelined them while heavily favoring Israel.
The last serious round of negotiations aimed at creating an independent Palestinian state broke down more than a decade ago, leaving millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule.
Israel's outgoing government has taken steps to improve economic conditions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. But Yair Lapid, the caretaker prime minister, has no mandate to hold peace negotiations. Nov. 1 elections could also bring to power a right-wing government that is opposed to Palestinian statehood.
Meanwhile, the 86-year-old Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority administers parts of the occupied West Bank and cooperates with Israel on security, is more representative of the status quo than Palestinian aspirations.
His Fatah party lost an election, and control of Gaza, to the Islamic militant group Hamas more than 15 years ago. He called off the first national elections since then last year -- blaming Israel -- when Fatah appeared to be heading for another crushing defeat. Polls over the past year have consistently found that nearly 80% of Palestinians want him to resign.
Biden acknowledged earlier during the trip that a two-state solution won't happen "in the near-term." The U.S. also appears to have accepted defeat in its more modest push to reopen a Jerusalem consulate serving the Palestinians that was closed when Trump recognized the contested city as Israel's capital.
Palestinian leaders also fear being further undermined by the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic vehicle for Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel despite the continuing occupation. Biden, who arrives Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders, hopes to broaden that process, which began under Trump.
Hours before Biden was set to become the first U.S. leader to fly directly from Israel to the kingdom, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced it had opened the kingdom's airspace to all air carriers that meet the authority's requirements for overflights.
It signaled the end of its longstanding ban on Israeli flights over its territory -- an incremental step toward the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel that was hailed by Biden.
There had been hardly any mention of the Palestinians over the past two days as Biden showered Israel with praise, holding it up as a democracy that shares American values. At a news conference with Biden, Lapid evoked the U.S. civil rights movement to portray Israel as a bastion of freedom.
It all reeked of hypocrisy to Palestinians, who have endured 55 years of military occupation with no end in sight.
"The idea of shared values actually makes me sick to my stomach," said Diana Buttu, a Palestinian lawyer and political analyst. "I don't think Israeli values are anything that people should be striving towards."
Both Biden and Lapid said they support an eventual two-state solution but their approach, often referred to as "economic peace," has limitations.
"Mr. Biden is trying to marginalize the Palestinian issue," said Mustafa Barghouti, a veteran Palestinian activist. "If he does not allow Palestinians to have their rights, then he is helping Israel kill and end the very last possibility of peace."
The Palestinian goal of an independent state in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza -- territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war -- appears more distant than ever.
Israel is expanding settlements in annexed east Jerusalem and the West Bank, which are now home to some 700,000 Jewish settlers. The Palestinians view the sprawling, suburb-like settlements as the main obstacle to peace because they carve up the land on which a Palestinian state would be established. Most of the world considers the settlements illegal.
Well-known human rights groups have concluded that Israel's seemingly permanent control over millions of Palestinians amounts to apartheid. One of those groups, Israel's own B'Tselem, hung banners in the West Bank that were visible from the presidential motorcade.
Israel rejects that label as an attack on its very existence, even though two former Israeli prime ministers warned years ago that their country would be seen that way if it did not reach a two-state agreement with the Palestinians. The U.S. also rejects the apartheid allegations.
------
Krauss reported from Ottawa. Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Canada
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
Airline lost your bag? Here's how to seek compensation
Airlines are legally required to compensate you in the event that your baggage is lost or delayed. CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on how airline passengers can go about claiming their reimbursement.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
-
2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapses
Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
World
-
Watchdog says U.S. Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.
-
Sri Lanka's prime minister becomes interim president
Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in as its interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.
-
China leader Xi visits Xinjiang amid human rights concerns
Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the northwestern Xinjiang region this week amid concerns over China's detention of a million or more members of primarily Muslim ethnic native minorities.
-
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the centre of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who travelled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.
-
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23 people.
-
Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity
Tops Friendly Markets reopens the doors of its Buffalo store Friday, two months after ten people were killed when a white supremacist opened fire there.
Politics
-
Special meeting of House foreign affairs committee will discuss Russia turbine export
A House of Commons committee will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts for a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
-
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Health
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60 per cent in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
-
U.S. regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
-
Pat John, who played Jesse on 'The Beachcombers,’ dead at 69
Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.
-
Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall
Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year, festival director Alberto Barbera announced Friday.
Business
-
G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation
Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises.
-
China's economy shrinks 2.6 per cent during virus shutdowns
China's economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a "stable recovery" is under way after businesses reopened.
-
Asian shares mixed after China says growth weakened in 2Q
Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6 per cent in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home.
Lifestyle
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
Sports
-
Sports court upholds soccer bans on Russian teams
Russia remains barred from Europe's leading soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs on Friday.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.