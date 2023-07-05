In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant applicatio

Donald Trump speaks at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept.. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Donald Trump speaks at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum, Tuesday, Sept.. 8, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social