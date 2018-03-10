In the tough times, Trump goes it alone
Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 8:30AM EST
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump is increasingly going it alone.
The president exercised his preference for flying solo in a big way this week. First he ordered sweeping tariffs opposed by foreign allies and by many in his own party. Then hours later he delivered the stunning news that he'll meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The president has long considered himself his own best consultant.
He has told confidants recently that he wants to be less reliant on his staff and that he plans to follow his own instincts. That's according to two people who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about private conversations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 3 hostages killed at veterans home in California
- U.K. military chemical experts aid police in spy poison probe
- NRA sues Florida over gun restrictions 3 weeks after school shooting
- Scaramucci on Trump's negotiating style: 'He punches you in the face first'
- Watchdog group: DOJ should investigate porn actress payment