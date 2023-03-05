In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
U.S. President Joe Biden used the searing memories of Selma's “Bloody Sunday” to recommit to a cornerstone of democracy, lionizing a seminal moment from the civil rights movement at a time when he has been unable to push enhanced voting protections through Congress and a conservative Supreme Court has undermined a landmark voting law.
“Selma is a reckoning. The right to vote ... to have your vote counted is the threshold of democracy and liberty. With it anything's possible,” Biden told a crowd of more than 1,000 people seated on one side of the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge, named for a reputed Ku Klux Klan leader.
"This fundamental right remains under assault. The conservative Supreme Court has gutted the Voting Rights Act over the years. Since the 2020 election, a wave of states and dozens and dozens of anti-voting laws fuelled by the ‘Big Lie' and the election deniers now elected to office," he said.
As a candidate in 2020, Biden promised to pursue sweeping legislation to bolster protection of voting rights. Two years ago, his 2021 legislation, named after civil right leader John Lewis, the late Georgia congressman, included provisions to restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to bankroll political causes anonymously.
It passed the then-Democratic-controlled House, but it failed to draw the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate even under control of Biden's party. With Republicans now in control of the House, passage of such legislation is highly unlikely.
“We know we must get the votes in Congress,” Biden said, but there seems no viable path right now.
The visit to Selma was a chance for Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil rights activists. Many feel let down because of the lack of progress on voting rights and they are eager to see his administration keep the issue in the spotlight.
Few moments have had as lasting importance to the civil rights movement as what happened on March 7, 1965, in Selma and in the weeks that followed.
Some 600 peaceful demonstrators led by Lewis and fellow activist Hosea Williams had gathered that day, just weeks after the fatal shooting of a young Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, by an Alabama trooper.
Lewis and the others were brutally beaten by Alabama troopers and sheriff’s deputies as they tried to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge at the start of what was supposed to be a 54-mile walk to the state Capitol in Montgomery as part of a larger effort to register Black voters in the South.
“On this bridge, blood was given to help redeem the soul of America,” Biden said.
The images of the police violence sparked outrage across the country. Days later, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. led what became known as the “Turnaround Tuesday” march, in which marchers approached a wall of police at the bridge and prayed before turning back.
President Lyndon B. Johnson introduced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 eight days after “Bloody Sunday,” calling Selma one those rare moments in American history where “history and fate meet at a single time.” On March 21, King began a third march, under federal protection, that grew by thousands by the time they arrived at the state Capitol. Five months later, Johnson signed the bill into law.
This year’s commemoration came as the historic city of roughly 18,000 was still digging out from the aftermath of a January EF-2 tornado that destroyed or damaged thousands of properties in and around Selma. The scars of that storm were still evident Sunday. Blocks from the stage where Biden spoke, houses sat crumbled or without roofs. Orange spray paint marked buildings beyond salvage with instructions to “tear down.”
“We remain Selma strong,” Mayor James Perkins said, adding that “we will build back better.” He thanked Biden for approving a disaster declaration that helped the small city with the cost of debris cleanup and removal.
Before Biden's visit, the Rev. William Barber II, a co-chair of Poor People’s Campaign, and six other activists wrote Biden and members of Congress to express their frustration with the lack of progress on voting rights legislation. They urged Washington politicians visiting Selma not to sully the memories of Lewis and Williams and other civil rights activists with empty platitudes.
“We’re saying to President Biden, let’s frame this to America as a moral issue, and let’s show how it effects everybody,” Barber said in an interview.
Among those sharing the stage with Biden before the march across the bridge were Barber, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Water bottles were passed out to some in the crowd gathered to hear Biden and at least one person was taken away on a stretcher because of the upper-70s heat. Some had waited hours in the sun before relief came from shadows cast from nearby building.
Delores Gresham, 65, a retired health care worker from Birmingham, arrived four hours early, grabbing a front-row spot so her grandchildren could hear the president and see the commemoration.
“I want them to know what happened here,” she said.
In his remarks, Biden said, “Everyone should know the truth of Selma.”
Two years ago on the anniversary, Biden issued an executive order directing federal agencies to expand access to voter registration, called on the heads of agencies to come up with plans to give federal employees time off to vote or volunteer as nonpartisan poll workers, and more.
But many federal agencies are lagging in meeting the voting registration provision of Biden's order, according to a report published Thursday by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
What does it mean for the environment if spring comes early?
The arrival of an early spring can be good for plants, but bad for bees according to studies from two different universities.
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Canadian environmental groups praise UN accord to protect marine life on high seas
Environmental groups are praising a newly signed treaty that will help protect biodiversity in the high seas, where conservation across vast stretches of the planet have been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
Canada
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
-
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
-
TikTok to remain sponsor at Broadbent Institute conference despite security concerns
The Broadbent Institute is keeping TikTok as a sponsor during their upcoming conference, despite rising national security concerns from the government of Canada regarding the popular app.
-
Fraser Health orders review after patient left bleeding overnight in hallway
In yet another example of B.C.'s health-care system being at the breaking point, Fraser Health has ordered a review after a patient was left in a hallway overnight while bleeding heavily from an untreated miscarriage.
-
Why some Canadian teachers and professors are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom
Some teachers and professors across Canada are inviting ChatGPT into the classroom, amid debate about ethics, plagiarism and other potential pitfalls.
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
World
-
Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town; Bakhmut battle rages
Russian shelling destroyed homes and killed one person in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, the region's governor said Sunday, while fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut.
-
Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.
-
5 dead in new Azerbaijan-Armenia clash over Karabakh
Azerbaijani troops and ethnic Armenians exchanged gunfire on Sunday in Azerbaijan's contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, killing at least five people, according to reports from Azerbaijan and Armenia.
-
Greek PM Mitsotakis apologizes for deadly train disaster
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country's history, while a stationmaster facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.
-
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.
-
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
Judy Heumann, a renowned activist who helped secure legislation protecting the rights of disabled people, has died at age 75.
Politics
-
West could still return to 'more normal' relations with China: ex-U.S. defence secretary
Former U.S. secretary of defence Leon Panetta says he believes there is still opportunity to mend the West's relationship with China, as relations with the superpower become increasingly adversarial.
-
Rosenberg says foreign interference inquiry should be 'on the table': Read the full interview
Morris Rosenberg — a former public servant who authored the report released this week on attempts to interfere in the 2021 federal election — says the option of a public inquiry should be 'on the table.'
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
Health
-
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
-
AI model can detect Alzheimer’s disease with over 90 per cent accuracy, new research finds
A new study from U.S. researchers has revealed a way to leverage artificial intelligence to detect Alzheimer's more easily.
-
Many Canadians happy, but mental health flatlines or worse for some, new data shows
New survey results show that, despite the ending of most pandemic restrictions there have been small improvements to mental health but many Canadians remain very anxious and depressed.
Sci-Tech
-
Style change in classic paintings showed ‘atmospheric reality’ of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
-
How a group of digital activists are helping earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria find shelter
Five digital activists have created a website to help provide shelter to survivors of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye that left millions homeless amid freezing winter temperatures.
-
TikTok a potential target in upcoming U.S. bill to ban some foreign tech: senator
Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government 'ban or prohibit' foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.
Entertainment
-
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
-
Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
-
A box office K.O.: 'Creed III' debuts to US$58.7 million
'Creed III' punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theatres. The MGM release knocked 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise.
Business
-
Why are Canadian banks quick to charge more for borrowing, but slow to increase savings account rates?
While Canada's largest banks are charging more to lend money due to high interest rates, experts say they are failing to increase savings account rates in a similar way. Aimed at taming inflation, the Bank of Canada began implementing a series of interest rate hikes in March 2022.
-
Almost half of Canadian gig workers not willing to declare all income at tax time, survey finds
With tax season underway, a survey conducted by H&R Block Canada reveals that 44 per cent of Canadian gig workers are willing to risk the consequences of not claiming all their income.
-
Biden expected to tighten rules on U.S. investment in China
The Biden administration is close to tightening rules on some overseas investments by U.S. companies in an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could improve its military prowess, according to a U.S. official familiar with the deliberations.
Lifestyle
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario girl, 9, sets three Guinness World Records in hula hooping
Mamathi Vinoth would spend hours practising hula hooping after school every day to perfect her technique.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
Sports
-
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
-
Canada's Bloemen takes home bronze medal at speedskating worlds
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen earned a bronze medal in the men's 10,000-metre event at the world speedskating championships on Sunday. Skating in the second of six pairs, Bloemen posted a time of 13 minutes, 1.84 seconds in the 25-lap race.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.