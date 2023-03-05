In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., centre, and the Rev. Al Sharpton after walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., March 5, 2023, to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) U.S. President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., centre, and the Rev. Al Sharpton after walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., March 5, 2023, to commemorate the 58th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social