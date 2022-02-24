People hunkered down in train stations, lines of cars waited at fuel stations and in traffic jams trying to flee the violence, and workers and other residents surveyed the damage after Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Here are some photos of what Ukraine looks like after Russia pounded cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling as part of its wide-ranging attack.

Workers load the debris of a rocket onto a truck in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Police officers inspect the area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A police officer takes a photo of debris from Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Broken windows are seen after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A man stands next to debris from Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A woman and her daughter wait for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)