WARNING: Some might find details and images in this story disturbing.

Explosions and gunfire rocked the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces began closing in on Kyiv Friday.

With air raid sirens in the city of 2.9 million blaring, civilians continue to take shelter in basements and Kyiv’s subway system while Ukrainian soldiers take up defensive positions to guard one of eastern Europe’s oldest cities.

These are just a few of the harrowing images and videos that emerged from Kyiv on Feb. 25.

APARTMENTS DESTROYED

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, firefighters inspect the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

People survey a residential building that was damaged during a rocket attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Mikola Ishchenko via Storyful)

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

DEFENDING THE CAPITAL

Люди пішли …

Збережи нас Боже !!! pic.twitter.com/FbMOQprVsu — volodarskijo (@volodarskijo) February 25, 2022

Men in civilian clothes are seen arming themselves with weapons in Kyiv, Ukraine in this video posted to social media on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Unknown via Storyful)



A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky)



Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Ukrainian soldiers take positions in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Gunfire can be heard in Kyiv, Ukraine neighbourhood in this Twitter video from Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Unknown via Storyful).

A CIVILIAN TARGETED

— Анна Вайс ���� (@annymalinka333) February 25, 2022

— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) February 25, 2022

— Balša Božović (@Balshone) February 25, 2022

This incredibly disturbing series of social media videos show an armoured Russian vehicle flattening a civilian car in Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Several bystanders rush to free the driver from the wreckage, who miraculously appears to have survived. (Multiple via Storyful)

TAKING SHELTER

— Mateusz Chłystun (@MateuszChlystun) February 25, 2022

People rush to a railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine as air raid sirens blare on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Mateusz Chłystun via Storyful)

People sleep in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

— Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) February 25, 2022

This video from Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, shows families taking shelter in a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oz Katerji via Storyful)

With files from the Associated Press and Storyful