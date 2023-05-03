In photos: The life of King Charles III

King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles, was born on Nov. 14, 1948 in Buckingham Palace.

He is the eldest of four children from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Charles became heir apparent at the age of three when his grandfather George VI, died aged 56 on 6 February 1952, and his mother ascended the throne.

He was married from 1981 to 1996 to Diana, Princess of Wales and they had two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles wed his longtime partner Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 in a civil ceremony, and she then became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles became King following the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022. His Coronation takes place on May 6, 2023.

Prince Charles, foreground left, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and his father Philip, pose for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England, July 18, 1949. (AP Photo) Prince Charles leaves King's Cross Station, London as the Royal family return to London after their Christmas holidays at Sandringham, Jan. 24, 1957. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles walks in his school uniform, July 27, 1958. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles holds the attention of George Brown and Bev Camp, two young Manitobans at a picnic for the royal family at Clear Lake in the Riding Mountain National Park July 12, 1970. (WINNIPEG FREE PRESS/Frank Chalmers)

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, in the uniform of the Colonel in Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, salutes during the Regiment's Colour presentation, at Cardiff Castle in Wales, June 11, 1969. (AP Photo)

Charles visits Ontario and the Northwest Territories in 1975 during an official 11-day trip.

The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne on lawns of Windsor Castle in England in June 1970. (The Canadian Press Images/Peter Bregg)

Queen Elizabeth II, centre left and Prince Philip, centre, are seated with their children, from left, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, at Buckingham Palace, in London on Nov. 20, 1972. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose for a photograph as they tour the Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Thursday, June 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prince Charles and his companion Camilla Parker Bowles leave the Ritz Hotel in London, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1999. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords, alongside Prince Charles in London Wednesday May 8, 2013. (AP / Toby Melville)

Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP)

Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chapel in Windsor, England following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony, Saturday, April 9, 2005.

Prince Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, shares a joke with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland, during a visit to Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, to attend the opening of an outdoor centre, Friday April 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Danny Lawson)

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, look on after arriving in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)-