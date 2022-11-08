In Maryland, Wes Moore elected as state's first Black governor

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

