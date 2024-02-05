In Israel, France's new foreign minister presses for a ceasefire to end 'the tragedy in Gaza'

Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
France's new foreign minister on Monday used his first visit to Israel to urge the government to allow an " immediate cease-fire " and a "massive influx" of humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, who became France's top diplomat last month, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem during his trip.
Speaking later at a news conference, Sejourne said it was France's role as a "friend" to tell Israeli leaders some truths they "may have difficulties hearing."
"For four months now, the people of Gaza have been living under bombs and an almost full siege. They are being deprived of the minimum aid they need to treat their wounds, protect against epidemics and feed themselves," he said.
Sejourne stressed that France "strongly supported Israel's right to defend itself" after the Hamas-orchestrated attack in southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza. At the same time, he called the death and destruction in the Palestinian territory a tragedy.
"The tragedy in Gaza must end," he said. "We call for international humanitarian law to be respected by all and for an immediate and lasting cease-fire and a massive influx of humanitarian aid."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a Mideast trip that also will take him to Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank this week. Blinken hopes to make progress on a potential cease-fire deal.
Sejourne also called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of all the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Three French nationals are believed to be among them, he said.
A French top official, speaking about sensitive information on the condition of anonymity, said Monday that France was working with Qatar and other partners in the region to get proof that medicines shipped to Gaza for dozens of hostages have been delivered.
France and Qatar last month mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire in November. The deal authorized supplying medicines for both hostages and for use by Palestinian civilians.
As he greeted the visiting foreign minister, Netanyahu praised France's "stalwart and consistent support from Day 1" and said they planned to discuss issues related to Lebanon, from where the militant group Hezbollah has fired at targets in northern Israel during the Israel-Hamas war.
Lebanon is a former French protectorate. Sejourne said France is committed to preventing any escalation of regional hostilities.
The minister's first trip to the Middle East since his appointment started with stops in Egypt on Saturday and Jordan on Sunday.
Sejourne was scheduled to meet later Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah and to travel to Lebanon on Tuesday.
