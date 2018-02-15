

CTVNews.ca Staff





Seventeen people were killed and 14 more were injured in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in five years.

Wednesday’s assault on a Florida high school by a troubled former student is the latest evidence of the U.S. dramatically outpacing its wealthy global peers when it comes to violent gun deaths. The U.S. had the 31st highest rate in the world in 2016, eight times higher than Canada.

CTVNews.ca has compiled a graphical representation of where the U.S. ranks among the nations with the highest and lowest rates of violent gun deaths.

