In a show of growing ties, Russian warships make a new visit to Cuban waters

What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Three Russian warships arrived in Cuban waters on Saturday, Moscow's second such maritime voyage in as many months in a reflection of deepening ties between Russia and Cuba.
The naval group, consisting of a training ship, patrol frigate and refueling tanker, are expected to remain docked in Cuba's port of Havana until Aug. 30. The arrival of the vessels comes mere weeks after another squadron of Russian warships, including a powerful nuclear-powered submarine, visited Havana as part of planned military exercises last month.
American officials closely tracked the mid-June military exercises, saying that the four-vessel group posed no real threat. At the time, experts described the warships' Caribbean tour as a symbolic show of strength in response to continued U.S. and Western support for Ukraine.
Cuban defence officials announced the latest port call earlier this week, calling the arrival of the Russian warships a "historical practice" and show of "friendship and collaboration." But neither government elaborated on the purpose of this latest deployment.
The docking of the flotilla has sparked a flurry of excitement among the general public, with Cubans strolling the port avenue to get a better glimpse of the warships Saturday and authorities saying interested visitors would be admitted on board the Russian training ship, called Smolny, on Sunday and Monday.
"It's a friendly thing. A bond between Russia and the Cubans," said 29-year-old onlooker Maydelis Perez, pointing the hulking warships out to her three children. "I'm taking a family outing."
Russia is a longtime ally of Venezuela and Cuba, and its warships and aircraft have periodically made forays into the Caribbean and docked in Havana. Though Cuba is not a key player in Russian foreign policy, experts say that Russia sees Cuba as strategically important given its continued clout among developing nations.
Cuba and Russia — both under severe U.S. sanctions — have strengthened their political and economic ties in recent years, particularly as Moscow aims to boost diplomatic support for its war in Ukraine and Havana seeks whatever economic assistance it can get.
Cuba has consistently abstained on U.N. resolutions on the invasion of Ukraine and avoided criticism of Moscow's war. Russia has sold significant volumes of oil to Cuba, which has struggled under Washington's economic embargo.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Anti-tourism protests have been sweeping across Europe this summer, with demonstrations taking place in the Netherlands, Greece, and of course, Spain.
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Summer McIntosh has won Canada's first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming's 400-metre freestyle.
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
Dense swirls of purple, pink and white are not uncommon along roadsides across Atlantic Canada as lupins come into bloom, but most of those fields are dominated by purple -- and after a few summers, the colour seems to take over completely.
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
A team in Fredericton, N.B. is using toothbrushes, scalpels and steamers to spray, pick, massage and brush a 1,300 kilogram limestone sculpture of two beavers that has sat in the heart of the city for more than six decades.
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
Three Russian warships arrived in Cuban waters on Saturday, Moscow's second such maritime voyage in as many months in a reflection of deepening ties between Russia and Cuba.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate Republican nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back American's freedoms.
Thousands of firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern California on Saturday that exploded in size, scorching an area about the size of Los Angeles — one of several blazes tearing through the western United States and Canada amid dry, hot and windy conditions.
A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 11 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
Soon Canadians who need to reach out to the federal government could also find themselves talking to an employee who's been helped by non-human assistants.
Prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Australia released a letter renewing calls for an “urgent ceasefire” in Gaza on Friday morning.
The result for the April-to-May period compared to a $1.5 billion surplus for the same stretch last year.
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
U.S. health officials Friday announced a recall of some Boar's Head liverwurst and deli meats as they investigate a listeria outbreak that has sickened nearly three dozen people and caused two deaths.
Every Friday, when Chris Marshall opens his bar, he gets the same customer request: Alcohol, please. And every time someone asks for a vodka tonic or another familiar well drink, he has to gently remind them that his bar, Sans Bar, serves no alcohol.
In a fresh broadside against one of the world's most popular technology companies, the U.S. Justice Department late Friday accused TikTok of harnessing the capability to gather bulk information on users based on views on divisive social issues like gun control, abortion and religion.
Already more than a month late getting back, two NASA astronauts will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems plaguing their Boeing capsule, officials said Thursday.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Taylor Swift fans who missed her world tour or those who can’t get enough of her can catch her at the museum this summer.
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Lululemon Athletica Inc. says it is pausing sales of one of its new product lines that have generated complaints from consumers.
Unionized Apple retail employees in the U.S. reached a tentative agreement with the tech giant on Friday over improvement in work-life balance, pay raises and job security.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is ready to return to flight after suffering a mission-ending failure during a routine journey earlier this month.
Anti-tourism protests have been sweeping across Europe this summer, with demonstrations taking place in the Netherlands, Greece, and of course, Spain.
A new Leger survey finds Canadians are spending less on dining out and that younger Canadians are selective about where they eat due to dietary restrictions.
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Summer McIntosh has won Canada's first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming's 400-metre freestyle.
Summer McIntosh was one of several Canadian swimmers to advance out of their heats, while a first-time fencing Olympian beat a three-time defending champion as the Paris Games got underway in earnest on Saturday.
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
Whether it's for parking, speeding or running a red light, no one likes being issued a traffic ticket, but it’s important to be careful how you pay them.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman in Waterloo, Ont. is out thousands of dollars for a car crash she wasn’t involved in.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
One person is dead and three people were taken to hospital after what police believe was a targeted shooting in South Vancouver Friday night.
Canadian company alleged to have defrauded hundreds of thousands in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had apparent link to B.C. consultants.
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
Summer McIntosh has won Canada's first medal of the Olympic Games in Paris with a silver in swimming's 400-metre freestyle.
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while city crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says no injuries were reported following a fire that engulfed a multi-unit housing complex in Barrhaven Friday night.
An Ottawa poet, Nancy Hugget, has won the RBC PEN Canada NEW Voices Award, marking the oldest recipient of the annual honour.
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Air Canada has confirmed that a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco, was cancelled on Friday following an incident between a flight attendant and a passenger.
Several dozen protesters gathered in front of a Montreal hospital on Saturday to protest Quebec’s French language laws, while advocacy groups representing anglophones warn the government is making it harder for Quebecers to access health-care services in English.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see bus tours organized for evacuated residents of Jasper so they can see the damage a wildfire did to their town for themselves and know what to expect when they're eventually allowed to return home.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.
The RCMP is warning of a lethal drug in circulation after the sudden death of an individual in Jardinville, N.B., on Thursday.
Thousands of people made their way out to New Brunswick’s New River Beach Saturday for the 2024 Sand Sculpture Competition.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill marked its 35th anniversary in grand style Saturday, as 140 devoted fans gathered for a special VIP meet and greet to celebrate the iconic singer and her enduring legacy.
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
The humidity could spell trouble for parts of the province Saturday, with potential for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
Some self-proclaimed Manitoba “monarch butterfly enthusiasts” are working hard this summer to make sure the endangered species remains in full flight for years to come.
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
The Amphibious Response Support Unit at Echo Valley Provincial Park quickly sprung into action Friday afternoon to help with a rescue.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
The fourth annual Crouch Block Party brought Hamilton Road residents together with free entertainment, social services and lunch.
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Maggie MacNeil will swim for a medal Sunday afternoon after qualifying for the final of the 100 metre Women’s Butterfly.
The Town of Midland hopes to see more usage of the new weekend beach transit service, a pilot program that provides affordable, on-demand transit between Midland and Balm Beach.
Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.
A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.
Downtown Windsor let the dogs out this weekend and put them on the runway for the city’s first dog fashion show.
Those interested in rowing in the Windsor-Essex area are invited to partake in the LaSalle Rowing Club’s first Learn to Row Open House.
FIFA has deducted six points from Canada in Olympic women's soccer standings and banned three coaches for one year amid a drone-spying scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Natasha Shoemaker couldn't believe how quickly the flames spread near Golden, B.C., Wednesday night.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Canadian company alleged to have defrauded hundreds of thousands in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had apparent link to B.C. consultants.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.
It’s been over a month since the St. Mary siphon in Montana burst.
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
A new Leger survey finds Canadians are spending less on dining out and that younger Canadians are selective about where they eat due to dietary restrictions.
Police on Manitoulin Island are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted by two male suspects before being forced into a black pickup truck in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.