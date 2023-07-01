In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents
Overturning Roe v. Wade and eliminating affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the conservative legal movement for decades.
In a span of 370 days, a Supreme Court reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump made both a reality.
Last June, the court ended nationwide protections for abortion rights. This past week, the court's conservative majority decided that race-conscious admissions programs at the oldest private and public colleges in the country, Harvard and the University of North Carolina, were unlawful.
Precedents that had stood since the 1970s were overturned, explicitly in the case of abortion and effectively in the affirmative action context.
"That is what is notable about this court. It's making huge changes in highly salient areas in a very short period of time," said Tara Leigh Grove, a law professor at the University of Texas.
As ethical questions swirled around the court and public trust in the institution had already dipped to a 50-year low, there were other consequential decisions in which the six conservatives prevailed.
They rejected the Biden administration's $400-billion student loan forgiveness program and held that a Christian graphic artist can refuse on free speech grounds to design websites for same-sex couples, despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and other characteristics.
The court, by a 5-4 vote, also sharply limited the federal government's authority to police water pollution into certain wetlands, although all nine justices rejected the administration's position.
Affirmative action was arguably the biggest constitutional decision of the year, and it showcased fiercely opposing opinions from the court's two Black justices, Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
They offered sharply contrasting takes on affirmative action. Thomas was in the majority to end it. Jackson, in her first year on the court, was in dissent.
The past year also had a number of notable surprises.
Differing coalitions of conservative and liberal justices ruled in favor of Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case and refused to embrace broad arguments in a North Carolina redistricting case that could have left state legislatures unchecked and dramatically altered elections for Congress and president.
The court also ruled for the Biden administration in a fight over deportation priorities and left in place the Indian Child Welfare Act, the federal law aimed at keeping Native American children with Native families.
Those cases reflected the control that Chief Justice John Roberts asserted, or perhaps reasserted, over the court following a year in which the other five conservatives moved more quickly than he wanted in some areas, including abortion.
Roberts wrote a disproportionate share of the term's biggest cases: conservative outcomes on affirmative action and the student loan plan, and liberal victories in Alabama and North Carolina.
The Alabama case may have been the most surprising because Roberts had consistently sought to narrow the landmark Voting Rights Act since his days as a young lawyer in the Reagan administration. As chief justice, he wrote the decision 10 years that gutted a key provision of the law.
But in the Alabama case and elsewhere, Roberts was part of majorities that rejected the most aggressive legal arguments put forth by Republican elected officials and conservative legal advocates.
The mixed bag of decisions almost seemed designed to counter arguments about the court's legitimacy, raised by Democratic and liberal critics -- and some justices -- in response to last year's abortion ruling, among others. The narrative was amplified by published reports of undisclosed, paid jet travel and fancy trips for Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito from billionaire Republican donors.
"I don't think the court consciously takes opinion into account," Grove said. "But I think if there's anyone who might consciously think about these issues, it's the institutionalist, the chief justice. He's been extremely concerned about the attacks on the Supreme Court."
On the term's final day, Roberts urged the public to not mistake disagreement among the justices for disparagement of the court. "Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country," he wrote in the student loans case in response to a stinging dissent by Justice Elena Kagan.
Roberts has resisted instituting a code of ethics for the court and has questioned whether Congress has the authority to impose one. Still, he has said, without providing specifics, that the justices would do more to show they adhere to high ethical standards.
Some conservative law professors rejected the idea that the court bowed to outside pressures, consciously or otherwise.
"There were a lot of external atmospherics that really could have affected court business, but didn't," said Jennifer Mascott, a George Mason University law professor.
Curt Levey, president of the Committee for Justice, pointed to roughly equal numbers of major decisions that could be characterized as politically liberal or conservative.
Levey said conservatives "were not disappointed by this term." Democrats and their allies "warned the nation about an ideologically extreme Supreme Court but wound up cheering as many major decisions as they decried," Levey wrote in an email.
But some liberal critics were not mollified.
Brian Fallon, director of the court reform group Demand Justice, called the past year "another disastrous Supreme Court term" and mocked experts who "squint to find so-called silver linings in the Court's decisions to suggest all is not lost, or they will emphasize one or two so-called moderate decisions from the term to suggest the Court is not as extreme as we think and can still be persuaded from time to time."
Biden himself said on MSNBC on Thursday that the current court has "done more to unravel basic rights and basic decisions than any court in recent history." He cited as examples the overturning of abortion protections and other decisions that had been precedent for decades.
Still, Biden said, he thought some on the high court "are beginning to realize their legitimacy is being questioned in ways it hasn't been questioned in the past."
The justices are now embarking on a long summer break. They return to the bench on the first Monday in October for a term that so far appears to lack the blockbuster cases that made the past two terms so momentous.
The court will examine the legal fallout from last year's major expansion of gun rights, in a case over a domestic violence gun ban that was struck down by a lower court.
A new legal battle over abortion also could make its way to the court in coming months. In April, the court preserved access to mifepristone, a drug used in the most common method of abortion, while a lawsuit over it makes its way through federal court.
The conservative majority also will have opportunities to further constrain federal regulatory agencies, including a case that asks them to overturn the so-called Chevron decision that defers to regulators when they seek to give effect to big-picture, sometimes vague, laws written by Congress. The 1984 decision has been cited by judges more than 15,000 times.
Just seven years ago, months before Trump's surprising presidential victory, then-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reflected on the term that had just ended and made two predictions. One was way off base and the other was strikingly accurate.
In July 2016, the court had just ended a term in which the justices upheld a University of Texas affirmative action plan and struck down state restrictions on abortion clinics.
Her first prediction was that those issues would not soon return to the high court. Her second was that if Trump became president, "everything is up for grabs."
Ginsburg's death in 2020 allowed Trump to put Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the court and cement conservative control.
Commenting on the student loan decision, liberal legal scholar Melissa Murray wrote on Twitter that Biden's plan "was absolutely undone by the Court that his predecessor built."
------
Follow the AP's coverage of the Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
Canada
-
Legacy of Canada's ban on Chinese immigration lasted longer than the law
This Canada Day, the country marks 100 years since the federal government introduced legislation to ban Chinese immigrants from Canada.
-
Canada Day festivities underway in Ottawa; fireworks still planned despite weather
A sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Dr. AI and personal assistants? Here's what Canada could look like in 2050
Artificial intelligence has grown quickly in the last few years allowing humans to implement new ideas and automate mundane tasks. But what could it look like in the next 30 years? We asked the experts.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
-
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
-
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being steered away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
World
-
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.
-
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
-
At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured, police and Red Cross say
A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.
-
The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
-
U.S. forest managers urge revellers to swap fireworks for Silly String, but some say not so fast
Smokey Bear said it best: "Only you can prevent wildfires." Following in the footsteps of their famous mascot, U.S. Forest Service managers in the drought-stricken Southwest are urging people to swap their fireworks this Fourth of July for glow sticks, noisemakers and cans of red, white and blue Silly String.
-
25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India
A tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people in western India early Saturday, police told local media.
Politics
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
-
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
Health
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
-
'Kindness' meditation can help activate positive memories for people with depression, new study finds
A new peer-reviewed study has found that a daily guided kindness meditation practice can help people who have struggled with depression to activate their autobiographical memories, resulting in feelings of kindness for themselves and others.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Sci-Tech
-
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
-
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
Entertainment
-
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
-
Charlie Puth asks concertgoers to stop throwing things at performers: 'It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous'
From wheels of cheese to black eyes, lately performers are getting a lot more from concertgoers than they asked for. Aggressive behaviour by people in the crowd at several recent summer concerts has artists calling for caution.
Business
-
Limited credit options pushing low- to moderate-income Canadians into deeper debt, report finds
A new report says low- to moderate-income people in Canada are being steered away from banks, and alternative resources are leaving them in deeper financial struggles
-
Cruise ships will be spared in event of B.C. port strike, employers say
A possible strike by British Columbia port workers will not disrupt cruise ships docked in Vancouver, Prince Rupert or Vancouver Island, employers say.
-
Nokia renews patent licence agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
Network infrastructure and 5G technology provider Nokia has signed a new long-term patent licence agreement with Apple to replace the current deal between the two companies that is set to expire at the end of 2023.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
Sports
-
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
-
Winnipeg Jets buying out final year of Blake Wheeler's contract
Blake Wheeler's tenure with the Winnipeg Jets has come to an end.
-
Japan crushes New Zealand to set up Asia Cup final against China
Five-time defending champion Japan produced another commanding performance at the women's basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals on Saturday.
Autos
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
-
Verstappen qualifies in first place for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form when he qualified in first place for the sprint race which takes place later Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.