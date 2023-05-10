Imran Khan appears in court as Pakistan braces for violence

Pakistan braced for more turmoil a day after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from court in Islamabad and his supporters clashed with police across the country. The 70-year-old opposition leader appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing in which a judge was asked to approve keeping him in custody for up to 14 days.

