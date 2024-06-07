World

    • 'Imminent risk of famine': Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people, UN agency says

    Sudanese children suffering from malnutrition are treated at a clinic in Chad, near the Sudanese border, on April 6, 2024. (Patricia Simon / AP Photo) Sudanese children suffering from malnutrition are treated at a clinic in Chad, near the Sudanese border, on April 6, 2024. (Patricia Simon / AP Photo)
    Share
    GENEVA -

    The number of people internally displaced in Sudan due to conflict could soon exceed 10 million, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday about the world's largest displacement crisis.

    Fighting broke out in the capital Khartoum in April 2023 and quickly spread across the country, reigniting ethnic bloodshed in the western Darfur region and forcing millions to flee.

    "How much suffering and loss of life must the people of Sudan endure before the world takes notice? Isn't 10 million internally displaced enough to compel urgent global action?" said Mohamed Refaat, Sudan chief of mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM). "Every one of those 10 million displaced life represents a profound human tragedy that demands urgent attention."

    The IOM recorded 9.9 million people internally displaced across Sudan this week. Prior to the war, there were already 2.8

    million internally displaced people, according to the IOM.

    In total, about 12 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with more than two million crossing into neighbouring countries, including Egypt and Chad.

    Refaat said that more than half of the internally displaced people in Sudan were women, and a quarter of them children under five.

    He said aid agencies were struggling to keep up with the rising needs.

    "Funding shortfalls are impeding efforts to provide adequate shelter, food and medical assistance," Refaat said.

    "Serious concerns are mounting about the long-term impact of displacement on Sudan's social and economic fabric."

    UN agencies have warned that Sudan was at "imminent risk of famine," with around 18 million people acutely hungry, including 3.6 million children who are acutely malnourished.

    (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News