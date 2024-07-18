World

    • Illinois sheriff's deputy charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman who called 911

    In this file photo Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a state Capitol news conference Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Ill., as state Treasurer Michael Frerichs looks on. (AP Photo/John O'Connor) In this file photo Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a state Capitol news conference Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Ill., as state Treasurer Michael Frerichs looks on. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)
    Share
    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -

    An Illinois sheriff's deputy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman insider her home.

    Sonya Massey was killed after Sangamon County deputies responded to her 911 call early on July 6, State's Attorney John Milhiser said.

    A statement from Milhiser doesn't describe the circumstances that preceded the shooting at Massey's home in Springfield, 200 miles (322 kilometres) south of Chicago. But he said a review of body-camera video doesn't support the use of deadly force.

    Deputy Sean Grayson was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct, Milhiser said Wednesday.

    Grayson was in custody awaiting a court appearance Thursday. Messages seeking comment from his attorneys were not immediately returned Thursday.

    Sheriff Jack Campbell said Grayson has been fired.

    “It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards. ... With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences,” Campbell said.

    Ben Crump, an attorney for Massey's family, said the 36-year-old woman had called police about a suspected intruder in her home. He said she was unarmed and shot in the face.

    Crump said the charges were a “step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy.”

    As many as 200 people gathered Wednesday at the Springfield NAACP building to express support for Massey, who is Black, and her family.

    "I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said following the indictment.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News