Illinois governor signs ban on firearms advertising allegedly marketed to kids and militants

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, speaks during a news conference, Nov. 29, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois will soon outlaw advertising for firearms that officials determine produces a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or others who might later use them illegally, as the state continues its quest to curb mass shootings. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, speaks during a news conference, Nov. 29, 2022, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois will soon outlaw advertising for firearms that officials determine produces a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or others who might later use them illegally, as the state continues its quest to curb mass shootings. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social