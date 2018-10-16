Identifying fetus remains in Detroit funeral home could take months: official
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 2:28PM EDT
DETROIT -- A medical examiner says identifying the remains of 10 fetuses and one full-term infant discovered hidden in a former funeral home's ceiling could take weeks or months.
Wayne County Chief Medical Examiner Carl Schmidt said Tuesday that since the remains "reached a funeral home ... there should be a record somewhere," but that identification depends on the availability of those records.
An anonymous letter led state inspectors to find the remains Friday at the Cantrell Funeral Home.
Schmidt says most of the fetuses have some kind of identifying label from a hospital, which could help with identification.
The business was shut down in April after decomposing embalmed bodies and other violations were discovered.
Police Chief James Craig has said a criminal complaint will be opened against the owners.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Possible sighting of missing Wisconsin girl, Miami police say
- Trump lashes out at Warren over DNA test, calls her 'phoney!'
- Armenian premier steps down, manoeuvring for early election
- Identifying fetus remains in Detroit funeral home could take months: official
- Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as 'Horseface'