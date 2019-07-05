

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Texas police said they won’t be releasing the name of a juvenile suspect they allege is responsible for opening a tub of ice cream and licking it before returning it to a store’s freezer in a viral video.

In an emailed update on Friday, Jessica Pebsworth, a public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department, said detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect in the “Blue Bell licking” case.

“She is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family,” Pebsworth wrote.

Because of her age, Pebsworth said the girl’s identity is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code.

“The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department,” the spokesperson said.

The short nine-second video, in which the suspect is seen licking Blue Bell Creamery’s Tin Roof-flavoured ice cream and placing it back into the freezer, caused an online frenzy after it was shared on Twitter on Sunday.

The Texas-based creamery’s employees were able to trace the location where the video was shot to a Walmart in Lufkin, police said on Thursday.

It’s unclear what charges the suspect will face now that the case has been turned over to the juvenile justice department.