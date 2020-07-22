U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell "well," as she faces charges for recruiting, grooming and ultimately sexually abusing minors as young as 14 as Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice.

"I just wish her well, frankly," Trump said during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump acknowledged that he has met Maxwell "numerous times" over the years, but said he hasn't been following her case.

The president was also asked whether he believes Maxwell will turn on powerful men, including Prince Andrew, who has faced public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that she was forced into sexual encounters with the prince while she was underage.

Trump replied on Maxwell, "I don't know. I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew. Just don't know. Not aware of it."

Maxwell is a former confidant and ex-girlfriend of Epstein -- the alleged billionaire sex trafficker who died by suicide in jail last year.

Maxwell is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. She was denied bail last week. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The federal judge who ordered Maxwell remain in jail pending her trial said her significant financial resources, international ties and "extraordinary capacity to avoid detection" made her a flight risk.