The Indonesian military has released a video showing the crew from a submarine that later went missing singing a farewell song.

Submarine commander Heri Oktavian is among those gathered around a seaman strumming an acoustic guitar.

"Even though I'm not ready to be missing you, I'm not ready to live without you," the sailors sing.

"I wish all the best for you."

These are the lyrics to the hit song, Sampai Jumpa, which translates to "Goodbye," from the Indonesian band Endank Soekamti.

The video was recorded as a farewell for the outgoing commander of the navy's submarine corps, whose successor took up his role in early March, Indonesian military spokesperson Djawara Whimbo told AFP.

On Sunday, the Indonesian military declared that all 53 crew aboard the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine were killed after pieces of the submarine were found on the seafloor more than 800 metres deep.

The vessel had been missing since April 21. After days of searching, more parts from the doomed submarine were also retrieved, including an anchor and fluorescent orange safety suits for emergencies, authorities said.

The discovery comes a day after the navy had first confirmed the retrieval of fragments from the submarine and declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors.

Among the earlier items recovered were a piece of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes, AFP reported.

They also found a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

With files from AFP.