'I wake up crying': Syrian refugees abused by schoolmates in England
A 15-year-old student from Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, U.K., says he no longer feels safe at the school following the release of a video showing him being pushed to the ground and having water poured into his mouth. (Google Street View)
CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from Paul Workman
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 8:40AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 9:09PM EST
A 15-year-old Syrian refugee says he woke up crying in the night after he was beaten by bullies outside his school in England, and the video was shared online. Now, a video has emerged of his fourteen-year-old sister also being attacked.
Video shows the boy, named Jamal, being grabbed by the neck, dragged and pinned to the ground before water is poured on his face. It was filmed about a month ago at his school in Huddersfield, a small city northeast of Manchester.
“I’ll drown you,” Jamal is told by one of the tormentors. He told Britain’s ITV News that it wasn’t the first time he’s faced a racist attack at his school.
“When I saw everyone looking at this video I felt ashamed of myself and why it happened,” he said.
“I was feeling like I couldn’t study my homework and stuff,” he added. “I woke up at night and just started crying because of this problem. They think I’m different, different from them.”
Just days ago, another video emerged showing Jamal’s 14-year-old sister being punched and thrown to the ground, her hijab partially pulled off her head.
The family, who fled the war-ravaged city of Homs, is now living under police protection and say they will likely have to move. They’ve hired a lawyer.
“Their father had taken them out of that country into Lebanon to the U.K. hoping for sanctuary,” said the lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee. “They suffered more abuse here than they did anywhere on that journey,” he added.
Police said they are questioning a 16-year-old boy and expect to charge him with assault.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump's ex-lawyer admits lies about Russian real estate deal
- Man confessed to 90 killings in effort to move prisons: FBI
- Bernie Sanders says Democrats must 'do the opposite' of Trump
- Two-year-old Indiana boy accidentally shoots sister in the head
- 'I wake up crying': Syrian refugees abused by schoolmates in England