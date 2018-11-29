

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from Paul Workman





A 15-year-old Syrian refugee says he woke up crying in the night after he was beaten by bullies outside his school in England, and the video was shared online. Now, a video has emerged of his fourteen-year-old sister also being attacked.

Video shows the boy, named Jamal, being grabbed by the neck, dragged and pinned to the ground before water is poured on his face. It was filmed about a month ago at his school in Huddersfield, a small city northeast of Manchester.

“I’ll drown you,” Jamal is told by one of the tormentors. He told Britain’s ITV News that it wasn’t the first time he’s faced a racist attack at his school.

“When I saw everyone looking at this video I felt ashamed of myself and why it happened,” he said.

“I was feeling like I couldn’t study my homework and stuff,” he added. “I woke up at night and just started crying because of this problem. They think I’m different, different from them.”

Just days ago, another video emerged showing Jamal’s 14-year-old sister being punched and thrown to the ground, her hijab partially pulled off her head.

The family, who fled the war-ravaged city of Homs, is now living under police protection and say they will likely have to move. They’ve hired a lawyer.

“Their father had taken them out of that country into Lebanon to the U.K. hoping for sanctuary,” said the lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee. “They suffered more abuse here than they did anywhere on that journey,” he added.

Police said they are questioning a 16-year-old boy and expect to charge him with assault.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars for the family.