'I'm just lucky': Humpback whale breaches onto windsurfer in Australia

An Australian windsurfer is lucky to be alive after he survived a “one-in-a-million” encounter when he was knocked off his surfboard by a breaching humpback whale.

Video captured the dramatic moment a whale emerges from the water and knocks 55-year-old Jason Breen off his board.

Breen says he was trapped under water and could feel the whale’s body pushing him down.

“I saw the head coming up. then I saw the rest of the body coming up, and then I saw the whole thing above me, and about that stage, I’ve got to be honest, I thought I was in trouble.”

Breen was uninjured and able to return to land following the incident.